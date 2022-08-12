Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.17.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.4 %

CRWD stock opened at $198.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.76 and a 200-day moving average of $183.98. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.