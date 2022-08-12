Guggenheim Increases Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $51.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Guggenheim from $36.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.40% from the company’s current price.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Privia Health Group stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,771. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 77,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $2,280,274.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,343.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 77,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $2,280,274.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,343.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 30,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,152,170.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 643,921 shares of company stock worth $20,595,512. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 78.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,425,000 after acquiring an additional 640,492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 210.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 56,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 866.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 44,527 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

