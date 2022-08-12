GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Short Interest Update

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the July 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GTX Stock Performance
GTXO stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,187. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. GTX has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
GTX Company Profile
