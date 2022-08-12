GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Short Interest Update

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the July 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GTX Stock Performance

GTXO stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,187. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. GTX has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

GTX Company Profile

GTX Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS), Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and cellular location platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal.

