GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Price Performance

Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $6.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at GSI Technology

In related news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu purchased 19,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $63,256.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $134,096.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 35,696 shares of company stock valued at $117,248 over the last quarter. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology

GSI Technology Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the first quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Featured Stories

