GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSI Technology Price Performance
Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $6.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at GSI Technology
In related news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu purchased 19,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $63,256.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $134,096.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 35,696 shares of company stock valued at $117,248 over the last quarter. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
