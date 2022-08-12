Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion. Grocery Outlet also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.97-1.00 EPS.

GO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.30.

NASDAQ GO traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $41.53. 45,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,474. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,763.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $901,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,909.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,705 shares of company stock valued at $25,024,384. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,164,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,967,000 after purchasing an additional 194,822 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 134,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 573,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 129,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

