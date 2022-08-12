Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) President Sells $282,214.11 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $282,214.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $294,814.74.

On Monday, July 11th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $295,348.10.

On Monday, June 27th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $287,481.04.

On Monday, June 13th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $255,479.44.

On Monday, May 23rd, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $3,801,000.00.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of -0.27. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after buying an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3,167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,729,000 after acquiring an additional 880,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,599,000 after purchasing an additional 605,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after acquiring an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

