Grin (GRIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $71,281.00

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, Grin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0729 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $7.16 million and approximately $71,281.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,981.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,883.88 or 0.07855663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00174435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00019573 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00257660 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.28 or 0.00664189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.00 or 0.00596308 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005488 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.