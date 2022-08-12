Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Major Shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti Sells 3,247 Shares

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $228,751.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,313,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,017,284.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nicholas Joseph Petitti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $1,921,271.52.

Greif Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GEF traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $72.22. 4,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average is $61.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.60.

Greif Announces Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.19%.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Greif by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Greif by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GEF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

