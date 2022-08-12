GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.15. GreenLight Biosciences shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 1,640 shares trading hands.

GreenLight Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17.

Institutional Trading of GreenLight Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GreenLight Biosciences

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

