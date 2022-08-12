Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their target price on Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$1.40 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE GRN traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,623. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Greenlane Renewables has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables ( TSE:GRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenlane Renewables will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

