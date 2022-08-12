Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Greenlane Renewables in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year. Pi Financial has a “NA” rating and a $1.40 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenlane Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Greenlane Renewables’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Thursday.

GRN stock opened at C$0.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.91. The company has a market cap of C$115.99 million and a PE ratio of -26.55. Greenlane Renewables has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.81 million.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

