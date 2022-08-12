Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG) Senior Officer Sells C$19,500.00 in Stock

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ian Mcculloch Klassen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total transaction of C$19,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,839,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,107,344.94.

Grande Portage Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:GPG opened at C$0.36 on Friday. Grande Portage Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.75 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40.

Get Grande Portage Resources alerts:

About Grande Portage Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property consisting of 91 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,881 acres located in north of Juneau, Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for Grande Portage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grande Portage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.