Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG) Senior Officer Sells C$19,500.00 in Stock

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ian Mcculloch Klassen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total transaction of C$19,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,839,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,107,344.94.
Grande Portage Resources Stock Performance
Shares of CVE:GPG opened at C$0.36 on Friday. Grande Portage Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.75 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40.
About Grande Portage Resources
