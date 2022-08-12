Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-$5.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $903.20 million-$909.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.35 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.88 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.20. 223,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,464. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 51.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after buying an additional 67,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 34,701 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 33,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

