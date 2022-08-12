Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVW) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gores Holdings VII Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEVW remained flat at $0.25 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,383. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38. Gores Holdings VII has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings VII

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter worth $86,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth $65,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth $252,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 1,001.4% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 536,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 487,591 shares in the last quarter.

