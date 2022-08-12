Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Short Interest Up 216.5% in July

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 216.5% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Gores Holdings VII Stock Performance

GSEV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 25,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,786. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. Gores Holdings VII has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings VII

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 514,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 314,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 73,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings VII Company Profile

