GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GPRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoPro has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.67.

GoPro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $6.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. GoPro has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at GoPro

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. GoPro had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GoPro will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 13,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $91,620.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 268,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,619 shares of company stock valued at $212,337. 17.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 198.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the first quarter worth $69,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

