Goose Finance (EGG) Price Reaches $0.0443 on Major Exchanges

Goose Finance (EGG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $77,753.59 and $4,535.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,954.97 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004141 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00037489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00127724 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00069533 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io.

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.