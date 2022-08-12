Golden Goose (GOLD) One Day Volume Hits $63,751.00

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded 76.8% higher against the dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $202,600.63 and $63,751.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews.

Golden Goose Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

