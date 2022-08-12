goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$200.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$196.00.

GSY stock traded up C$4.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$142.78. The company had a trading volume of 58,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,107. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$95.00 and a 52 week high of C$218.35. The company has a current ratio of 16.00, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$107.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$122.88.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.78 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$232.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that goeasy will post 14.3299989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

