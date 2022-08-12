goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Raised to C$200.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

EHMEF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, goeasy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.43.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of EHMEF stock traded up $8.69 on Friday, reaching $110.36. The stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 555. goeasy has a 1 year low of $72.55 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.97.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.