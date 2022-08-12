goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given New C$234.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of goeasy stock traded up $8.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 555. goeasy has a 1-year low of $72.55 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.97.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

