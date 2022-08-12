GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GNNDY traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.54. 1,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.14 and a 200 day moving average of $124.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $89.30 and a 1-year high of $260.85.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNNDY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 370.00 to 295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.