Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Down 45.0% in July

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the July 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF ( NASDAQ:VPN Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.43% of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

