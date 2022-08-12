Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CTEC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 28,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,082. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $22.66.

Get Global X Clean Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Clean Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Clean Tech ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTEC. CWM LLC bought a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.