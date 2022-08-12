Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the July 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
ALTY opened at $12.26 on Friday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%.
Institutional Trading of Global X Alternative Income ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.