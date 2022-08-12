Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the July 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ALTY opened at $12.26 on Friday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

Institutional Trading of Global X Alternative Income ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

