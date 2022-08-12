Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Down 94.6% in July

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the July 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global Digital Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GDSI remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 132,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,842. Global Digital Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
About Global Digital Solutions
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Digital Solutions (GDSI)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Global Digital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Digital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.