Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Down 94.6% in July

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the July 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Digital Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GDSI remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 132,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,842. Global Digital Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Get Global Digital Solutions alerts:

About Global Digital Solutions

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Global Digital Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing security and technology solutions. It develops Pilot Assisted Landing System, which generates a host of new applications through landing trajectory optimization that provides safety margin against weather related hazardous conditions, such as wind shear, wake turbulence, icing, and low ceilings and fog.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Digital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Digital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.