Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Gitennes Exploration Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$840,406.50 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Gitennes Exploration alerts:

Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gitennes Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitennes Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.