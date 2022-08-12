Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965,087 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 37.6% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,861. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ACI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.13. 127,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

