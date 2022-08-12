Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Gentex were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,036 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Gentex by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1,797.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,976 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,065,000 after purchasing an additional 992,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Gentex by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,631,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,865,000 after purchasing an additional 861,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.52. 3,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,938. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

