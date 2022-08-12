General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI) Short Interest Down 97.2% in July

General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the July 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

General European Strategic Investments Price Performance

OTCMKTS GESI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.51. 22,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,526. General European Strategic Investments has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27.

Get General European Strategic Investments alerts:

About General European Strategic Investments

(Get Rating)

Read More

General European Strategic Investments Inc owns interests in a portfolio of projects located in Eastern Europe. Its projects comprise Laakso platinum group element-nickel-copper project located in Finland; Pryniprovian diamond project and Transcarpathian gold project in Ukraine; and the Gemerska Poloma talc mining rights in Slovakia.

Receive News & Ratings for General European Strategic Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General European Strategic Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.