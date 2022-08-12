General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 288,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 177,934 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in General Electric were worth $26,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in General Electric by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,259 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $77,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.69.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.67. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

