Geeq 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $430,879.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. Geeq has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $430,879.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Geeq has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geeq Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,563,891 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Geeq

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

