GamyFi Platform (GFX) Hits Market Cap of $47,414.99

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $47,414.99 and approximately $115,191.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014753 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00038891 BTC.
GamyFi Platform Coin Profile
GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ.
Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform
