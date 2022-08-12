GamerCoin Price Hits $0.0248 on Exchanges (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GamerCoin has a market cap of $11.07 million and $579,611.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GamerCoin has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015350 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About GamerCoin
GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 447,087,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.
GamerCoin Coin Trading
