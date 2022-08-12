GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the July 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 667,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 398,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,892 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 81,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 110,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $3.61 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

