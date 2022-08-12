G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the July 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of G Mining Ventures from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

G Mining Ventures Price Performance

OTCMKTS GMINF traded up 0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 0.62. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,872. G Mining Ventures has a 52-week low of 0.41 and a 52-week high of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.56.

G Mining Ventures Company Profile

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

