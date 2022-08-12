FY2026 EPS Estimates for IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Lowered by Leede Jones Gab

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Leede Jones Gab dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMV in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for IMV’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share.
Several other research firms have also commented on IMV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.31.
IMV Stock Performance
IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$0.03 million for the quarter.
IMV Company Profile
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.
