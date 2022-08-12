FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Cut by Oppenheimer

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rackspace Technology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Rackspace Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

RXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

