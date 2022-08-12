FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Cut by Oppenheimer

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rackspace Technology in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Rackspace Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RXT. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $5.81 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,685,000 after purchasing an additional 498,198 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 66,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,141 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after purchasing an additional 222,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,433,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

