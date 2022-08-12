FY2022 EPS Estimates for Callaway Golf Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Callaway Golf’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Callaway Golf Stock Performance

ELY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

NYSE:ELY opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $31.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callaway Golf

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Callaway Golf

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $207,933.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651,821 shares in the company, valued at $13,564,395.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

