FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Issued By Lifesci Capital

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital analyst A. Evertts now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.96). The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.87) per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OLMA. HC Wainwright raised Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

OLMA opened at $3.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $32.19.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $940,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $806,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,913,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,772,114.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

