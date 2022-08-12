FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Issued By Lifesci Capital

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital analyst A. Evertts now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.96). The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.87) per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 200,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $806,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,913,676 shares in the company, valued at $15,772,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

