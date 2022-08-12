FY2022 Earnings Estimate for AECOM Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AECOM in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.45. The consensus estimate for AECOM’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AECOM Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACM. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on AECOM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

NYSE:ACM opened at $74.95 on Friday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.73. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in AECOM by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,952 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $24,497,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $22,480,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,276,000 after buying an additional 241,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.