Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Sells 6,949 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,949 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $1,282,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $109.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

