Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Sells 3,886 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 78,733 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,418 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 36,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 956,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $57,973,000 after purchasing an additional 326,162 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

