Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of KLA by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

KLA Stock Down 0.5 %

KLAC stock opened at $372.75 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,041,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,041,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,270.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,790 shares of company stock worth $2,929,834. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

