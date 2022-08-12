Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Has $471,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

