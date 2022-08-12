Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Acquires 2,532 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 283.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 260.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Generac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Generac by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Generac by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Generac by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $266.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.75. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, OTR Global cut Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.86.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.