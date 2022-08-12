Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Acquires 10,003 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 196.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. Guggenheim began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Smartsheet Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE SMAR opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,029 shares of company stock valued at $531,326. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

