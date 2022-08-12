fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Down 6.1%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.15. 399,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 12,918,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $802.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The business had revenue of $221.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,922,000 after buying an additional 937,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,454,000 after buying an additional 454,483 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter worth approximately $27,764,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,391,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,632,000 after purchasing an additional 723,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,065,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 321,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

